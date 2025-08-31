Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 500.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Southern Cross Media Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $154.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Southern Cross Media Group alerts:

About Southern Cross Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation of audio content for distribution on broadcast and digital networks. It operates in two segments, Audio and Television. The company owns 99 radio stations in FM, AM, and DAB+ radio, as well as 34 regional radio stations; broadcasts 93 free to air TV signals in regional Australia; operates LiSTNR, an audio destination for consumers housing radio, podcasts, music, and news; and offers sales representation for open audio platform SoundCloud and Sonos Radio.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.