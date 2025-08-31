South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 1,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.