Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Plans Dividend of $0.36

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3643 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 391.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $15.68 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

