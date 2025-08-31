Sonia Delgado Acquires 15,000,000 Shares of Challenger Gold (ASX:CEL) Stock

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX:CEL – Get Free Report) insider Sonia Delgado acquired 15,000,000 shares of Challenger Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,800,000.00.

Challenger Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Get Challenger Gold alerts:

About Challenger Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Challenger Gold Limited engages in the exploration of gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Hualilan Gold project that comprise 15 mining leases and an exploration license application covering an area of 600 square kilometers located in San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Challenger Exploration Limited and changed its name to Challenger Gold Limited in June 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.