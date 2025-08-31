Solas Capital Management LLC Sells 381,005 Shares of Mural Oncology PLC $MURA

Solas Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mural Oncology PLC (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,005 shares during the period. Mural Oncology makes up approximately 0.6% of Solas Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Solas Capital Management LLC owned about 5.14% of Mural Oncology worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Mural Oncology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Mural Oncology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Mural Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MURA opened at $2.06 on Friday. Mural Oncology PLC has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.64). On average, analysts expect that Mural Oncology PLC will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

