Solas Capital Management LLC Invests $20.66 Million in Sanuwave Health Inc. $SNWV

Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 584,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,658,000. Sanuwave Health makes up approximately 11.6% of Solas Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Solas Capital Management LLC owned 6.83% of Sanuwave Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanuwave Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter Stegagno sold 1,862 shares of Sanuwave Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $51,596.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,032 shares in the company, valued at $56,306.72. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNWV shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sanuwave Health from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanuwave Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNWV

Sanuwave Health Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SNWV opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77. Sanuwave Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Sanuwave Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sanuwave Health Profile

(Free Report)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanuwave Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanuwave Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanuwave Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.