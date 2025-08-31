Solas Capital Management LLC Invests $20.66 Million in Sanuwave Health Inc. $SNWV

Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 584,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,658,000. Sanuwave Health makes up approximately 11.6% of Solas Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Solas Capital Management LLC owned 6.83% of Sanuwave Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sanuwave Health during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Peter Stegagno sold 1,862 shares of Sanuwave Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $51,596.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,032 shares in the company, valued at $56,306.72. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SNWV opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77. Sanuwave Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.29.
Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Sanuwave Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.
