Solas Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Solas Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 4.9% of Solas Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Solas Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

