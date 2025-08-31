SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 4,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 31,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

SoftBank Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

