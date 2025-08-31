Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $242.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of SNOW opened at $238.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock valued at $719,343,881. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $3,900,134,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $944,895,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $555,847,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $725,667,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

