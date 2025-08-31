Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG Shares Sold by Khrom Capital Management LLC

Khrom Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 557,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,730 shares during the quarter. Signet Jewelers comprises approximately 4.3% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $32,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. CL King began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $106.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-9.380 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

