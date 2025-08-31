Sigma Lithium Corporation $SGML Shares Acquired by Decade Renewable Partners LP

Decade Renewable Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Sigma Lithium makes up approximately 7.0% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned about 0.79% of Sigma Lithium worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SGML. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cormark raised shares of Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.