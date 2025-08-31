Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.34 and last traded at $38.34. Approximately 229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

