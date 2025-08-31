ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. ServiceTitan accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ServiceTitan worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTAN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. ServiceTitan Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron B. Deeter sold 31,187 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total value of $3,511,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 24,582 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $2,753,675.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,546,850 shares of company stock valued at $164,753,189. 51.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTAN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital upgraded ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price target on ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceTitan from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

