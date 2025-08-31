SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $502,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,030,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,344.32. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $50,562.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 306,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,621.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after acquiring an additional 285,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 220,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.SentinelOne’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

