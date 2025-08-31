SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.
S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after acquiring an additional 285,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 220,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Price Performance
S stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.29.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.SentinelOne’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Further Reading
