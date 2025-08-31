SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:SGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $502,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,030,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,344.32. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $50,562.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 306,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,621.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after acquiring an additional 285,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 220,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:SGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.SentinelOne’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

