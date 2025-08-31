Sempra Energy $SRE is Energy Income Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,838 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for 3.0% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sempra Energy worth $155,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 49,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 81.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.3%

SRE stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

