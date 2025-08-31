Seaport Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Shares Down 27.9% – Here’s Why

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 27.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.
Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
