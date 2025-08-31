Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Position Cut by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after purchasing an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,820 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,505,000 after purchasing an additional 221,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

