Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $25,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after buying an additional 82,051,493 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,839,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 492,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,383,000 after buying an additional 699,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,729,000 after buying an additional 11,840,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,082,000 after buying an additional 437,251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

