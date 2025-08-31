SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

SBM Offshore Stock Up 2.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

