Saudi Central Bank Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Saudi Central Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $157.13 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $368.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

