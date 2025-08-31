Saudi Central Bank Takes $53,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 207,263 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 32,531 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 234,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 788,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after acquiring an additional 230,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,299 shares of company stock worth $29,005,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

