Saudi Central Bank Purchases New Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $275.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

