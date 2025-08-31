Saudi Central Bank Purchases New Shares in Southern Company (The) $SO

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $510,229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,582,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,794,000 after purchasing an additional 979,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1,747.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 896,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 847,803 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.Southern’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.92.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

