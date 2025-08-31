Saudi Central Bank Purchases New Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $350,935,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $313.68 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.18. The company has a market cap of $223.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

