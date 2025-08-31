Saudi Central Bank Acquires Shares of 212 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 536.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 88,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $287.71 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.13 and a 200 day moving average of $292.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.