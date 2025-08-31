Saudi Central Bank Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

