Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.58 and traded as high as $25.61. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 110,881 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.25 to $24.25 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $407.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 24.85%.The business had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 43.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 186,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,380.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.