Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 5.3% increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TSE SAP opened at C$34.38 on Friday. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$22.59 and a 1-year high of C$34.50. The firm has a market cap of C$14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -101.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Saputo from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Saputo from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.63.

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

