Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 7,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 28,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Rupert Resources Trading Up 5.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

