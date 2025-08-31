Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) versus Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Critical Contrast

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Royal Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Royal Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Gold and Jaguar Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold $719.40 million 16.43 $332.02 million $6.82 26.33 Jaguar Mining $158.63 million 1.78 -$1.29 million ($0.32) -11.14

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Gold and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold 56.24% 13.30% 12.32% Jaguar Mining -17.87% 1.39% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Royal Gold and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold 0 3 5 0 2.63 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Royal Gold currently has a consensus price target of $198.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Royal Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Gold has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Gold beats Jaguar Mining on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Africa, Mexico, Botswana, and internationally. Royal Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. It also owns the Paciência Gold Mine complex. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

