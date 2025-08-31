Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RGLD. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 548.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 56.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.