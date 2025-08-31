Royal Bank of Canada Sells 68,665 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.46% of McKesson worth $1,229,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in McKesson by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $686.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $687.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,930 shares of company stock valued at $44,112,466. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

