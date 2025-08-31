Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,625 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CME Group were worth $879,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $266.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.36. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $207.75 and a one year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

