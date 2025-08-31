Royal Bank of Canada Has $937.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,469,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,339 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.80% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $937,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,377,000 after acquiring an additional 641,239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

