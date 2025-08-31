Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Bought by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $131,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $526.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $547.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

