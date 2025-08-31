Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,092,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. William Blair started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

ROP opened at $526.31 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.80 and its 200-day moving average is $561.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

