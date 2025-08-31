Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading 42.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) rose 42.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 780,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 587% from the average daily volume of 113,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

