Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Trading Down 0.8%

Rocky Brands stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $227.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.35. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $33.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.54 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKY. Baird R W raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Rocky Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.