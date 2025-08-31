Robert W. Baird Cuts Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target to $85.00

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Up 4.4%

NASDAQ:COO opened at $67.39 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.