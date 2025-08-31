Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €1,652.00 ($1,920.93) and last traded at €1,637.50 ($1,904.07). Approximately 213,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1,635.50 ($1,901.74).

Rheinmetall Stock Up 3.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €1,722.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €1,530.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

