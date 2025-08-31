Reviewing Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vuzix and Logitech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -707.90% -113.11% -101.83% Logitech International 13.78% 30.81% 17.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vuzix and Logitech International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $5.76 million 28.47 -$73.54 million ($0.51) -4.16 Logitech International $4.55 billion N/A $631.53 million $4.21 24.59

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Vuzix. Vuzix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logitech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Vuzix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Logitech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vuzix and Logitech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 0 0 0 0.00 Logitech International 0 6 5 1 2.58

Logitech International has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. Given Logitech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Vuzix.

Volatility & Risk

Vuzix has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logitech International has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logitech International beats Vuzix on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines. It also provides certified ERP SaaS logistics solution to support hand-held mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing applications. It holds approximately 375 patents and patents pending and various IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. It sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers. It sells its products to a network of distributors, retailers, and e-tailers who resell to retailers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and other distributors. The company sells its products under the Logitech, Logitech G, and others. Logitech International S.A. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

