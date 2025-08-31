Reviewing Teads (TEAD) & Its Competitors

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) is one of 259 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Teads to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teads and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teads $889.88 million -$710,000.00 -2.08 Teads Competitors $1.24 billion $25.33 million 4.44

Teads’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Teads. Teads is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teads 0 1 2 0 2.67 Teads Competitors 492 2188 4773 251 2.62

This is a summary of recent ratings for Teads and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Teads currently has a consensus price target of $3.97, suggesting a potential upside of 126.67%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 26.17%. Given Teads’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teads is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Teads shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Teads shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Teads and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teads -5.76% -4.37% -1.41% Teads Competitors -446.40% -688.05% -19.00%

Volatility and Risk

Teads has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teads’ peers have a beta of -14.14, indicating that their average share price is 1,514% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teads beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Teads

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company’s Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

