Reviewing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Positron and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 3 1 0 2.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Positron.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $590,000.00 83.04 -$2.39 million ($0.12) -13.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $19.52 billion 0.77 $582.08 million $1.22 21.08

This table compares Positron and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Positron. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -592.35% -419.44% -79.38% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 3.39% 6.75% 3.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Positron has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Positron on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes various health care products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, systems for water treatment, and acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, the company develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. Fresenius Medical Care AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

