Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. $WASH

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Washington Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 86,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6,117.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 386,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 82,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 83,311 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $30.33 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.97 million, a PE ratio of -20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $54.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WASH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

