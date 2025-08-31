Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Takes $618,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Oracle by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 6.0%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $225.97 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87. The stock has a market cap of $634.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.90 and a 200-day moving average of $184.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.