Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 511 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in CVS Health by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

