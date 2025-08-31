Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.9%

NFLX stock opened at $1,208.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,231.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,118.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.80 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total transaction of $795,428.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,163 shares of company stock worth $151,917,174. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.