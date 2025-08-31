Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE HD opened at $407.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.