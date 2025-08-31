Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $133.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $140.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

