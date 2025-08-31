Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,373.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 632.6% in the first quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.
Shares of MET opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
